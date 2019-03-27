LONDON - U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May has told Conservative Party lawmakers that she will quit once the country has left the European Union - but she didn't set a date.
Conservative lawmaker James Cartlidge told reporters as he left the 1922 Committee of Conservative lawmakers that May told the gathering "she would not remain in post for the next phase of the negotiations."
Those will deal with Britain's future relationship with the EU.
Britain was due to leave the EU on March 29 but May has got a short delay after her divorce deal with the EU was rejected overwhelmingly by lawmakers on two occasions.
