Discovery CEO David Zaslav announced the Gaines' channel Wednesday prior to a sales presentation to advertisers. There's no name yet. It will replace the current DIY network, which is seen in about 52 million homes in the United States.
No programming was revealed, except for reruns of "Fixer Upper," the HGTV series that launched the Gaines' media career in Waco, Texas. Discovery said topics that will be covered include community, home, garden, food and wellness.
Allison Page, who currently runs HGTV, will be president of the joint venture between Discovery and Magnolia, the Gaines' company. There are also plans for a dedicated app and subscription streaming service.
TRENDING NOW:
- Large fire burning at apartments in McCandless
- State lawmaker calls for Mayor Peduto's impeachment over gun bill
- 80-year-old man charged with murder, rape in 1973 Virginia cold case involving 2 local teens
- VIDEO: Police responding to burglary call find Roomba vacuum trapped in bathroom
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}