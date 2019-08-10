Judge Angela Sutkiewicz on Thursday denied Steven Avery's request in the 2005 killing of photographer Teresa Halbach.
Halbach's remains were found in the Avery family's salvage yard. Avery argued the state turned over bones to the Halbach family without notifying the defense, but WLUK-TV reports the judge ruled that does not mean Avery should get a new trial.
The bones were given to Halbach's family in 2011, but Avery's attorneys were not notified until 2018. Tests were inconclusive about whether the bones were animal or human.
Avery's attorney, Kathleen Zellner, tweeted an appeal is likely.
Avery's nephew, Brendan Dassey, also is serving a life sentence in the killing.
