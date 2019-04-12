Naked fire captain arrested after 7-Eleven dare

Police responded to a 7-Eleven in Middletown the afternoon of April 3 for a report of a naked customer. The owner said the man with a "smile on his face" purchased a soda and left in a car.
TRENDING NOW:
- Strong storm system could bring damaging winds, heavy downpours
- Suspect wanted after shooting, killing man during attempted robbery
- Did you know Amazon workers can listen to your conversations with Alexa?
- VIDEO: Thief steals bike in front of boy
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
The car, with two fully clothed occupants, was pulled over. The 29-year-old passenger said she "dared" her boyfriend to go into the store nude because he said it was legal in Rhode Island.
Police say 60-year-old John Walsh, of Lynnfield, Massachusetts, was charged with disorderly conduct. His phone rang busy Thursday.
Lynnfield Fire Chief Glenn Davis says Walsh has been placed on paid administrative leave. He's been with the department for 40 years.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}