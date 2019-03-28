  • New York City councilman named as tallest politician in the world

    Updated:
    NEW YORK (AP) - A 6-foot-10 (208 centimeters) New York City councilman from Brooklyn has been named tallest politician in the world.

    Robert Cornegy Jr. was honored for that distinction at a City Hall ceremony on Wednesday after being officially certified by Guinness World Records as world's tallest male politician on Jan. 14.

    TRENDING NOW:

    Cornegy says he went for the title two years ago after a constituent jokingly told him "you have to be the tallest politician ever." Cornegy says being tall has its challenges, especially shopping for shoes and clothes.

    The previous record holder was a British member of Parliament named Sir Louis Gluckstein, who measured 6-foot-7-1/2 inches (202 centimeters). He died in 1979 and was succeeded by another British politician who stood at 6-foot-6 inches (198 centimeters).

     

    Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories