Reports: Plane carrying Pink's crew crash lands in Denmark

Danish police on Tuesday confirmed that the incident took place Monday night, though they did not mention Pink by name. Danish media reported Pink, who performed in Oslo Monday evening, was not on the flight.
Police said that a private Cessna plane with 10 people on board caught fire on landing at the Aarhus airport. It said the plane had flown from Oslo and that those on board included seven passengers: four U.S. citizens, two Australians and one British national.
Police said they could not comment on the circumstances or possible causes pending an investigation.
TRENDING NOW:
- Sharks spotted off coast of Myrtle Beach
- 3 people rescued on Ohio River when barge crushes boat
- Body found in Yough River after crash on I-70 bridge in Westmoreland County
- VIDEO: SEE: Brazilian gang leader dressed up as daughter, tries to escape jail
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}