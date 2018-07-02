Rescuers locate 12 missing boys, coach alive in Thailand cave

Chiang Rai Gov. Narongsak Osatanakorn said late Monday that the 13 were being rescued.
He said, "We found them safe. But the operation isn't over."
The boys, aged 11 to 16, and their 25-year-old coach went missing when flooding trapped them after entering the Tham Luang Nang Non cave in Chiang Rai province on June 23.
Efforts to rescue the 13 have captivated Thailand.
