Runaway elephant returned to upstate New York sanctuary

State police say they went to the Sanctuary for Animals in Westtown on Sunday night when they got a call about a wandering elephant.
If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App. You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter.
Amanda Brook, whose family owns the sanctuary, tells the Times Herald-Record that the 46-year-old Asian elephant named Fritha has lived at the sanctuary most of her life. She wandered off after a worker forgot to turn on an electric fence that keeps her in her designated space at night.
Her owners and troopers found her nearby and escorted her back home.
The sanctuary also runs Dawn Animal Agency, which provides animals for movies, commercials and talk shows.
TRENDING NOW:
- Man's body found in drainage ditch after reports of gunshots
- Water heaters recalled due to fire hazard
- McCandless police chief among officers suspended pending investigation
- VIDEO: Influenza isn't only respiratory virus causing concern in Pittsburgh
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}