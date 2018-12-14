Russian TV tried to pass off man in costume as "high-tech' robot

The footage was shot at a high-tech show in the city of Yaroslavl that opened Tuesday, featuring "Boris the Robot." Forum organizers used Boris to enliven the event, having him dance to a pop song.
TRENDING NOW:
- 2 dead after shooting outside gas station
- Tractor-trailers crash on PA Turmpkke, spill 300 gallons of fuel
- 4 hurt in explosion at gas plant in Washington County
- VIDEO: Parents of Dakota James announce new investigation
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
But a crew for Russian state television apparently thought Boris was real, and used footage of him dancing and speaking as an example of Russian technological prowess.
Online TJournal noted the lack of sensors, human-like movements and other discrepancies, and revealed that Boris was in fact a human clad in a costume sold under the name Alyosha by the Russian company Show Robots.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}