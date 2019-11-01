Macy's said Friday that Ciara, Idina Menzel, Lea Michele, Debbie Gibson, Miss America 2019 Nia Franklin and former NASA astronauts Kay Hire and Janet Kavandi also will participate in the 93rd annual parade on Nov. 28.
The special will air at 9 a.m. EST on NBC's "Today" show.
Others part of the lineup include the cast and Muppets of "Sesame Street," That Girl Lay Lay, Natasha Bedingfield, Chris Young, NCT 127, Chris Janson and Josh Dela Cruz.
