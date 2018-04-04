Trump, govs working to deploy Guard immediately

WASHINGTON - The Trump administration says it is working with governors to "immediately" deploy the National Guard to combat illegal immigration at the U.S.-Mexico border.
Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen said Wednesday that DHS and the Pentagon will be working closely with governors in the affected states.
Trump announced his plan to send the military to the border during a meeting with Baltic leaders Tuesday.
Trump has been frustrated by Congress' refusal to fund building a wall along the length of the U.S. border as well as an increase in illegal border crossings.
Nielsen is also railing against the country's current immigration laws and calling on Congress to make changes.
She says the current system "rewards bad behavior" and "it's time to act."
She says details are still being worked out, but National Guard personnel are expected to assist with U.S. Customs and Border Protection's mission.
Trump announced on Tuesday that he plans to deploy the military to the southern border until his long-promised wall is built.
