Rapinoe has two goals in each of the last two games for the United States and five for the tournament. She shares the lead for most goals at the World Cup with three others, including teammate Alex Morgan and England's Ellen White.
Related Headlines
Rapinoe did not participate in pregame warm-ups.
U.S. Soccer did not give a reason for the change.
Christen Press started on the wing in front with Morgan and Tobin Heath. Coach Jill Ellis did not change her backline of Crystal Dunn, Becky Sauerbrunn, Abby Dahlkemper and Kelley O'Hara.
Lindsey Horan started in the midfield after coming off the bench in Friday night's victory over France, along with Rose Lavelle and Julie Ertz. Alyssa Naeher started in goal for the United States.
England also made a big change, replacing goalkeeper Karen Bardsley with Carly Telford. Bardsley has a hamstring injury.
Bardsley had not allowed a goal in England's last four matches in France.
Defender Rachel Daly and forward Beth Mead both started after coming off the bench in England's quarterfinal victory over Norway.
TRENDING NOW:
- Investigators need help identifying abandoned toddler, finding her family
- Pa. native dies of flesh-eating bacteria after a fall on Gulf Coast beach
- UPMC reports 12 cases of MRSA at Children's Hospital NICU
- VIDEO: Man sues Hardee's, says civil rights violated when he wasn't given enough hash browns
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}