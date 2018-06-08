  • 'Graphic video': Man in suit stops using his phone, assaults person lying on sidewalk

    The San Francisco Police Department is searching for an aggravated assault suspect shown on video kicking a person lying on a sidewalk.

    A video released by SFPD Tenderloin Station shows the suspect approaching a person lying on the sidewalk, kicking the person in the head twice and walking away.

    The video shows the suspect wearing a dark beanie, a suit jacket and tie. He is also shown carrying a briefcase and using a cellphone.

    The footage also appears to show the suspect before and after the assault. 

    In that footage, the suspect appears to be using his cellphone and talking on the phone as he walks down the sidewalk and in the street.

    Local media KPIX reports the assault occurred at Leavenworth Street near McAllister Street.

    A timestamp in the video suggests the footage was taken May 24. 

    Police have not released further information about the case.

    Police ask anyone with knowledge of the case to call 415-575-4444 and reference SFPD case 180387174.

     

