As the clock ticks, House GOP leaders scramble to find a compromise on immigration

WASHINGTON — House Republicans are scrambling to find a compromise on immigration legislation that can satisfy conservatives who want to crackdown on illegal immigration and build a wall along the southern border and moderates who want to help people brought into the country illegally as children, known as DREAMers.

They are hoping to avoid a rebellion among GOP moderates who have been working with Democrats on an unusual process to force a vote on the immigration plan they support.

GOP leaders have called for a lengthy meeting with all their members Thursday morning.

But the real action has been taking place during smaller meetings between leadership and members from the party's conservative and moderate factions. Republicans in the small meetings insist a compromise is within reach — but no one is certain it will materialize.

“I think we’re closer than even some of the room realize and I think there’s about a 50-50 chance that we can reach consensus in our conference,” said Florida Rep. Carlos Curbelo, a key centrist Republican who is involved in party-only negotiations. Simultaneously, Curbelo is one of a handful of Republicans who have teamed up with Democrats on a rare maneuver that, if successful, would bypass GOP leadership and put a series of immigration bills up for a vote as early as June 25.

Curbelo and other moderate Republicans, frustrated by the lack of legislation to protect the so-called DREAMers from deportation initiated a “discharge petition” in the hopes of forcing a vote on the topic in May. The maneuver requires 218 votes in order to push legislation to the floor without approval from leadership. Nearly all Democrats joined more than two dozen Republicans. As of Wednesday the petition was just a handful of votes away from going to the floor and lawmakers said they expected there would be enough people to sign on if there wasn't a solution soon.

Rep. Mario Diaz Balart, another Florida moderate who has a foot in both the GOP-only conversations and is an original signer of the discharge petition, said even if a deal is reached it was the discharge petition being put up out that forced leadership to act on the issue.

The DREAMers are undocumented immigrants brought to the country as children. Many of them were thrown into legal limbo last year when Trump ended the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, which granted roughly 700,000 of them temporary legal status. The president gave Congress six months to find a permanent solution but neither chamber was successful. The Senate failed to pass any bills and the House didn’t bring up any legislation at all. Lawmakers got some cover when federal courts forced the administration to keep the program running as the case makes its way through the court system, but Democrats and moderate Republicans want Congress to find a permanent solution.

If the discharge petition gets enough signatures, there would be votes on four bills. Under what is called the "Queen of the Hill" maneuver, the legislation that receives the most votes is the only one adopted.

The petition writers have recommended three bills and would give Ryan the authority to choose the fourth. One piece of legislation brought up would be the progressive DREAM Act. Another bill from Rep. Bob Goodlatte, R-Va., chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, includes cuts to legal immigration and strengthens border security in exchange for temporary protections for DACA recipients. The president has been supportive of that bill. A third bipartisan bill — regarded as having the best chance of passage — would grant U.S. citizenship to some DREAMers and strengthen border security.

If the discharge petition gets the needed votes it could come to the floor as early as June 25. But if House leaders first bring up their own legislation in a certain way, the discharge petition would be nullified.

As the number of signatures grew over the last month, GOP leadership frantically tried to persuade members not to sign on. They said that the petition would hand over power to the minority in the November midterm election.

“I feel good about the kind of conversations we’re having," House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., told reporters Wednesday. "We have a big swath of views within our conference on this issue. And I really do believe there’s a sweet spot here."

GOP members involved in negotiations said that the main sticking point had come down to the legal protections and process for DREAMers.

“For us a major priority is making sure that young immigrants brought to our country as children have full protections and a guaranteed future in our country which includes a bridge to a legal immigration system ... we’re going to keep insisting on that,” Curbelo said.

“How DACA recipients end up getting citizenship is the most difficult question we have to face,” said hardline House Freedom Caucus Chairman Rep. Mark Meadows. The North Carolina Republican and the roughly three-dozen conservatives he leads are opposed to what they say would be any special treatment in the legalization process for DREAMers. But Meadows said Wednesday that he and some of his members were open to a pathway to citizenship that did not involve special treatment. So far it is not clear what such a path would look like.

Immigration advocates are skeptical that Republicans can reach a compromise on Thursday given the wide divisions within their own conference and the extreme demands coming from the White House.

Kerri Talbot, policy director for D.C. Immigration Hub, an organization that advises groups that support immigrants and refugees, said she can’t envision how moderate Republicans who are pushing for protections for DREAMers and a nuanced fix to some immigration laws can ever come to terms with the Freedom Caucus, which is rallying behind the Goodlatte bill.

“I doubt this meeting’s going to go well,” said Talbot, a former advisor to Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J.

Of course, even if the House passes legislation, it’s likely to die in the Senate where Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., has given no indication he plans to touch the issue before the end of the year. The Senate failed to pass any legislation addressing the immigration in February and has essentially gone silent on the topic.

