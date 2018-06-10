0 Exclusive: Advertising surges past $132 million in governors' races this year

WASHINGTON – Spending on television advertising to influence governors’ races has surged past $132.5 million this year as Republicans fight to keep their hold on more than two dozen seats, a USA TODAY analysis shows.

Spending between Jan. 1 and June 4 is nearly double the $69 million that candidates, parties and other groups spent at the same point in governors’ contests during the last midterm election in 2014, according to estimates of broadcast television spending compiled by Kantar Media’s Campaign Media Analysis Group.

The big spending reflects the high stakes.

Republicans now dominate state leadership, controlling 33 governors’ seats, the highest number in nearly a century. In November, the GOP must defend 26 of 36 seats to Democrats’ nine.

“Republicans are very exposed,” said Kyle Kondik of the University of Virginia’s Center for Politics. “You would expect that the number of Republican governorships will decrease because they control so many seats” and the president’s party typically loses ground in midterm elections “up and down the ballot.”

In past "wave" elections — the Democratic wave of 2006 and the Republican waves of 2010 and 2014 — the president's party lost three to six governors' seats. Republicans have more seats to lose this year than either party had in those past three elections.

For Democrats, November "is one of the biggest opportunities for gubernatorial pickups in generations,” said Jared Leopold, a spokesman for the Democratic Governors Association.

Among the competitive states seeing the most ads: Illinois, where multimillionaire Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner survived a primary challenge to face Democratic billionaire J.B. Pritzker, a venture capitalist and hotel chain heir, in November. Each is investing his own money in the race.

The outcome of competitive races from Nevada to New England could shape politics and policies for years to come. About two dozen of the governors elected in November will have the power to veto new congressional and legislative maps drawn in once-a-decade redistricting following the 2020 Census.

“Defending 26 of 36 seats means we are victims of our own success,” said Jon Thompson, spokesman for the Republican Governors Association. “But that doesn’t mean we are not ready for it.”

He said Republicans have the financial resources to compete — the Republican Governors Association has outraised its Democratic rival group by $33 million in this cycle — and will benefit from strong economic growth in GOP-controlled states.

“Our Republican governors and candidates can run on a very pro-jobs and pro-growth message,” he said.

That strategy is playing out on the airwaves.

Taxes, jobs and the economy rank among the top issues in Republican-sponsored ads in governors’ races in Illinois, Michigan, Connecticut and Maine, according to Kantar Media’s tally.

In one Michigan ad, for instance, term-limited Republican Gov. Rick Snyder touts the jobs “rushing back” to the state during his tenure before telling viewers that Lt. Gov. Brian Calley “must be our next governor to continue the comeback.”

But Democrats in competitive states are emphasizing vastly different issues, including health care, gun safety and the environment.

Gun control

In Florida and Nevada, where voters head to the polls in Tuesday’s primary, gun control has emerged as a key issue for Democratic candidates. The states were sites of horrific mass shootings in the last eight months.

In Nevada, a gunman opened fire on an outdoor country music festival in Las Vegas last October, killing 58 people and wounding more than 500 in the worst mass shooting in modern American history.

In Florida, a gunman terrorized students and teachers at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, killing 17 people and wounding more than a dozen on Valentine's Day.

"The Democrats are clearly going to push the gun control issue," said Eric Herzik, chairman of the political science department at the University of Nevada, Reno. "I think that's true nationwide, but especially in Nevada after the shooting."

Data from Kantar Media shows that gun control was the No. 1 issue in ads run by Democrats in Nevada and the No. 2 issue — slightly below the environment — in ads run by Democrats in Florida.

The two main Democratic candidates in the Nevada race, Steve Sisolak and Chris Giunchigliani, are battling it out to show which one of them is stronger on the issue, Herzik said.

A Sisolak ad talks about his plan to ban assault rifles, bump stocks, and silencers and blasts President Trump for protecting the NRA. He also criticizes Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt — the leading Republican candidate for governor — for failing to enforce a voter-approved law to expand background checks for gun buyers in the state.

Laxalt has said the state initiative on background checks, approved by Nevada voters two years ago, can't be enforced because it requires the FBI to do the checks and the bureau has refused to do so. Critics say Laxalt should have tried harder to work out an enforcement plan with federal officials.

Giunchigliani's ad takes on Sisolak, saying he isn't a true progressive on gun control because he has received an A-minus rating from the NRA.

Laxalt has largely avoided the issue so far, Herzik said, but won't be able to do that after Tuesday's primary. "He's going to get hammered on guns in the general election," Herzik said.

In Florida, Democratic candidate and former Miami Beach mayor Philip Levine has run ads calling for stronger background checks on gun buyers and a permanent ban on assault rifles in the wake of the Parkland shooting.

Republican candidate Adam Putnam has come out against some of the major provisions of a bill championed by current Republican Gov. Rick Scott and passed by the state legislature after the school shooting. Putnam, the state's agriculture commissioner, opposes raising the minimum age for gun buyers from 18 to 21 and imposing a mandatory three-day waiting period on all firearm purchases.

Florida's primary is Aug. 28.

"Do I think guns are going to be a critical issue in every election in the state? Yes," said Susan MacManus, a political science professor at the University of South Florida in Tampa.

The issue is complicated in Florida, where voters' views on gun control are vastly different in rural and urban areas, she said.

"If you grew up or live in one of our rural areas, guns mean hunting — entertainment — or sustenance if you eat what you kill," MacManus said. "If you live in an urban area, you equate guns with violence."

Florida Democrats are counting on the Parkland students and other young adults who have been fighting for gun control to support them.

But nearly 40 percent of voters in that age group in Florida have registered as independents, meaning they won't be able to vote in the Democratic primary to help choose the party's candidate for the November general election, MacManus said.

Trump factor

The starkly different messages reflect how polarized the nation's politics have become and underscore early efforts by both parties to energize their base for the primaries rather than trying to win over the swing voters who will be key in November's general election, said Michael Franz, a Bowdoin College political scientist who helps direct the Wesleyan Media Project. The Wesleyan project tracks political advertising.

"Democrats are trying to find their identity as a party — health care, being anti-Trump, the middle class," he said. "Democrats sense this could be a very good year for them. That's why everything is being thrown at this election."

Democrats around the country say they are counting on Trump to be a drag on Republicans. According to the latest monthly tracking poll by Morning Consult, Trump's approval ratings in the eight most competitive states in April include: 48% in Florida, 42% in Michigan, and 45% in Nevada. Morning Consult does polls for POLITICO, Vox, Fortune, and Bloomberg News.

An NBC/Wall Street Journal poll conducted from June 1-4 showed that 48% of voters were more likely to vote for a congressional candidate who promises to provide a check on Trump, while 23% would be less likely to do so.

“Voters want some balance to the chaos in Washington," said Leopold of the Democratic Governors Association. “He (Trump) is certainly a great motivator for Democrats to go to the polls.”

Thompson, of the Republican Governors Association, said GOP governors have created their own distinct identities and are running on their own records. He pointed to strong polling for Republican governors up for reelection in the traditional Democratic strongholds of Massachusetts and Maryland.

The nonpartisan Cook Political Report, which handicaps political races, views both those contests as favoring the Republican incumbents, Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker and Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan.

“A lot of governors have built their own brands,” Thompson said. “Voters know they can depend on them to get the job done. That’s going to help us.”

In Maryland, at least one Democratic gubernatorial candidate — Rich Madaleno — is trying to draw attention to his campaign by tweaking Trump with a provocative ad. Madaleno ends a new 30-second television commercial by planting a kiss on his husband of 16 years. “Take that Trump,” Madaleno tells the camera in what his campaign says is the first kiss in a political TV ad between a candidate and same-sex spouse.

“I see that as a Hail Mary to get some traction in a primary,” Thompson said of the Madaleno ad. “I would be surprised if President Trump knows who he is.”