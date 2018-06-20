  • Man with a tattoo of a gun on his face charged with illegally possessing a gun

    By: USA Today

    Updated:

    A man with a handgun tattooed on his forehead has been charged by South Carolina police with illegally possessing a firearm.

    Michael Vines allegedly attempted to ditch a loaded .38-caliber revolver after a recent car wreck by throwing it into a grassy area, the Greenville Police Department said in a Facebook post Tuesday.

    Vines is federally prohibited from possessing a firearm, according to the department.

    He also has a handgun tattooed on his forehead, according to a mugshot posted by the department. 

    Vines was charged with driving with a suspended license, driving too fast for conditions and unlawful carrying of a firearm, the department reports.

    Firefighters witnessed Vines tossing the gun and reported him to police, who recovered a gun from the location. That gun was placed in evidence, police say.

