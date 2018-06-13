0 Michael Cohen is expected to split with legal team. Will he cooperate with prosecutors?

Michael Cohen, a personal lawyer and longtime fixer for President Trump, is expected to break with his current legal team that is representing Cohen in a federal investigation into his business dealings, a person familiar with the matter said Wednesday.

Lawyers Stephen Ryan and Todd Harrison, at the McDermott, Will & Emery law firm, have been representing Cohen in the federal investigation that led to a raid on his home, office and hotel room. The expected split has led to questions about whether Cohen will cooperate with federal prosecutors in the ongoing probe into his business dealings.

The person who is not authorized to speak publicly about the matter said a switch would likely not take place until a court-ordered review of documents seized in the raid were completed. The deadline for the review is Friday.

Neither Cohen nor his lawyers responded to a request for comment from USA TODAY.

ABC News first broke the news of Cohen's change in counsel.

More: Prosecutors: Probe of Trump lawyer Michael Cohen centers on Cohen's business dealings

More: How Stormy Daniels and her brash lawyer cornered President Trump and Michael Cohen

More: Rudy Giuliani rips Stormy Daniels: Porn stars have no credibility

The change wasn't made official in federal court as of Wednesday afternoon. The court would notify the judge and prosecutors of his change in counsel.

The investigation into Cohen has been heating up in recent weeks and his team has been going through millions of documents as part of the court-ordered review.

After the documents were seized, Cohen argued his team should be allowed to view them and flag any potentially covered under attorney-client privilege. Trump and the Trump Organization also jumped in, asking to view the documents before they were handed over to prosecutors.

A special master appointed by Judge Kimba Wood started reviewing the documents and had so-far identified 162 that were privileged. Cohen has until Friday to flag any other documents for review.

More: Stormy Daniels files new lawsuit, alleging old lawyer 'colluded' with Michael Cohen

More: Keith Davidson files defamation lawsuit against Stormy Daniels after collusion accusations

Also in recent weeks, two civil lawsuits were filed, one claiming Cohen colluded with Keith Davidson, a lawyer who represented porn star Stormy Daniels, in order to protect Trump. Another suit filed by Davidson targeted Cohen for allegedly recording conversations they'd had without his knowledge.

The tapes, along with other aspects of Daniels' nondisclosure agreement, were reportedly among the documents seized by federal agents.