  • More than 500 guns found, seized from convicted felon in California

    Authorities in California acting on a tip swept into a rural home and seized more than 500 guns from a convicted felon, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said.

    The tip indicated Manuel Fernandez, 60, was "in possession of a large arsenal of firearms," the department said in a statement. On Thursday, a team of state and local officers raided the house in Agua Dulce, about 45 miles north of Los Angeles. Authorities immediately seized 432 guns, the department said.

    Fernandez was arrested on charges of being a felon in possession of firearms and a felon in possession of ammunition.

    Another 30 guns were found at the residence of a "female associate" of Fernandez, the department said. Charges had not been immediately filed against her.

    The next day, another 91 guns were found hidden at the Fernandez's home, authorities said. Detectives also seized computers, cellphones and hard drives believed to be involved in the illegal purchase of firearms, the department said.

    Police released amazing photos of the arsenal, most of the weapons appearing to be rifles but some handguns also in the mix.

    Fernandez was freed on bond and faces a court appearance July 9. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives was brought into the case, and authorities were trying to determine where the guns came from and what Fernandez planned to do with them.

    “This case is a testament to the community’s involvement in reducing crime and taking guns out of the hands of criminals,” Sheriff Jim McDonnell said.

