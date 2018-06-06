  • Photo shows hero firefighter comforting crying baby after car crash

    By: USA Today

    Updated:

    A Tennessee firefighter is being hailed as a hero after he comforted a crying baby at the scene of a car crash last weekend. 

    Chattanooga Fire Department recently shared a photo of the sweet moment, captured by firefighter engineer Kyle Vradenburgh, showing Captain Chris Blazek cradling the 4-month-old girl under the shade of a car door. 

    Blazek said he arrived at the scene, where a pregnant mother and her three children had been involved in a crash. The youngest was "screaming hysterically," he said. Blazek, who has four daughters of his own, took the baby out of her car seat and examined her to make sure she wasn't hurt.

    "She immediately laid her head on my shoulder," he said.

    Once the scene was secure, Blazek took a break with his "new friend," who fell asleep in his arms. 

    "It's moments like this, that I am reminded, this is why I do the job," he said.

    More: Seven Oklahoma firefighters pose with their newborn babies and it's adorable

    Blazek didn't identify the girl or mother in the post, but commenter Whittley Hightower replied on the Facebook post thanking him for being there for her three girls. 

    "It was such a scary moment for all of us. God bless you," she said. 

    The post has drawn praise from more than a thousand commenters, some calling him an "angel."

    Follow Ashley May on Twitter: @AshleyMayTweets

     

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Photo shows hero firefighter comforting crying baby after car crash

  • Headline Goes Here

    Top economic aide Larry Kudlow: ‘Don’t blame Trump’…

  • Headline Goes Here

    After campus incident, mom of Native American sons hopes change is possible

  • Headline Goes Here

    Obama administration gave Iran secret access to U.S. financial system, GOP says

  • Headline Goes Here

    Trump grants clemency to grandma whose case was championed by Kim…