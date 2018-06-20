MSNBC political commentator Rachel Maddow broke down in tears late Tuesday while trying to deliver a report on immigrant babies and toddlers being separated from their parents and being sent to "tender age" shelters on the southern U.S. border.
The host of “The Rachel Maddow Show” was live on air when she tried to read The Associated Press' story. After trying to get through the first couple of sentences, Maddow was overcome with emotion.
"I think I’m going to have to hand this off. Sorry, that does it for us tonight. We’ll see you tomorrow,” she said, choking back tears before passing the broadcast over to "The Last Word" host Lawrence O'Donnell.
After the show, Maddow took to Twitter and apologized with a link to the story.
"Ugh, I'm sorry," she tweeted, adding: “If nothing else, it is my job to actually be able to speak while I’m on TV. Again, I apologize for losing it there for a moment. Not the way I intended that to go, not by a mile.”
The moment comes as the Trump administration has faced withering critiques over its zero-tolerance immigration policy. Since early May, more than 2,300 children have been taken from their parents at the U.S.-Mexico border, according to AP.
More: States rise up in resistance to Trump immigration policy of separating families
Fact check: What's really going on with children being detained at the border?
Also: Ex-Trump campaign manager mocks migrant girl with Down syndrome
Related: Protesters confront DHS secretary Kirstjen Nielsen at Mexican restaurant
Contributing: Associated Press
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}