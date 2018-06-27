0 Teacher's final gift was to help children in need

Tammy Waddell spent her teaching career helping children. When she passed away, she found away to help kids yet again.

Tammy was a teacher in Forsyth County, Georgia. Before she died from cancer, she asked people to give backpacks full of school supplies in lieu of flowers at her funeral.

Dozens of the teachers she worked with over the years, who served as honorary pallbearers at her funeral, donated backpacks in her honor. Several community members also donated backpacks and school supplies. Backpacks lined the chapel where her funeral was held. Her cousin, Dr. Brad Johnson, posted pictures of the donations on his twitter account.

"It shows her legacy as a teacher, that teachers never truly quit teaching," Johnson said. "I think her final lesson was her life story, to serve others, Even in death she was thinking about those in need."

Thousands of people responded to Johnson's tweets with positive messages about Waddell's final gift.

"We were touched when we saw the outpouring of love and support that came from those whose lives were touched by my mother," said Tammy's son, Kevin Waddell. "However, we were not shocked as the inpouring of love was just a return of all the love that she had put out into the community and the world during her life."

