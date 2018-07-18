Members of a youth soccer team who were trapped in a cave in northern Thailand for more than two weeks were released from the hospital where they were recovering in the city of Chiang Rai on Wednesday.
The boys are due to speak about their ordeal at a news conference with their coach.
The 12 members of the Wild Boars team and their 25-year-old coach went missing in the Tham Luang cave complex in northern Thailand on June 23 after they went exploring following a game. They were stranded by flooding.
Divers found them after 10 days and the last team members were freed by an international team of rescuers on July 10. A former Thai navy diver died during the rescue operation.
