0 Trump's bombshell interview with UK tabloid threatens to overshadow visit to Britain

ELLESBOROUGH, England – President Donald Trump's tabloid broadside against U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit negotiation tactics threatened to overshadow what was supposed to be a friendly meeting to shore up the "special relationship" between the United States and the United Kingdom.

Trump's no-holds-barred interview in the London tabloid The Sun was so explosive that White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders issued a late-night statement clarifying that the president "likes and respects" his British counterpart.

But Trump and May seemed to downplay the president's criticism that May botched Brexit negotiations with Europe. Meeting at he prime minister's country retreat at Chequers, Trump said he and May continued to have a good working relationship.

"The prime minister and I worked very hard together” at the NATO summit in Brussels this week, Trump said. “It’s never been more united.”

After meeting for a black-tie dinner at Blenheim Palace Thursday, Trump and May were were scheduled to get down to business on the second day of his U.K. visit. It's part of a European tour intended to shore up alliances before Trump meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Helsinki on Monday.

But the question of Brexit was already looming over Trump's first trip to Great Britain as president, as May's government has faced high-profile defections over her proposal for a "soft" exit from the European Union. May hopes to sign a trade deal with the U.S. after the U.K. leaves the EU in March next year.

In the Sun interview, Trump cast his lot with the Brexiteers, the conservative faction that wants a complete split with the European government in Brussels. Trump told The Sun that a trade deal with the U.S. would likely not happen if May's plan to keep close trade ties with the EU goes ahead. He also said Boris Johnson, who quit as foreign secretary this week over May's Brexit plan, would be a "great prime minister."

May's government downplayed the significance of Trump's remarks, with Foreign Office Minister Alan Duncan telling the BBC he saw nothing wrong with what Trump said.

“Donald Trump is a controversialist — that is his style, that is the color he brings to the world stage,” he told the BBC's Today program. “I don’t think it’s rude to praise Boris Johnson. He is entitled to his opinion.”

And Duncan said Trump's criticism of May's Brexit plan is out-of date, with a more detailed white paper being released since Trump sat down for the interview Wednesday in Brussels. He said he was confident that a trade deal with the U.S. could still happen as it is in both countries' "mutual interests."

But among May's supporters in parliament, condemnation of the interview was swift.

Sarah Wollaston, a lawmaker from May's ruling Conservative Party, called the Trump interview "divisive, dog-whistle rhetoric."

"If signing up to the Trump worldview is the price of a (trade) deal, it’s not worth paying," she added.

Another conservative member of parliament, Anna Soubry, said Trump's insults only enhance May's credibility in the United Kingdom. "Yet again he diminishes the standing of the great country he is meant to lead," she said.

Trump also targeted criticism at Sadiq Khan, the first Muslim mayor of London who has been critical of his immigration policies. Trump told the Sun that Khan had done a "very bad job on crime" and a "very bad job on terrorism."

Khan told the BBC it was "interesting" that Trump is not criticizing the mayors of other cities where terror attacks have also occurred.

Trump will meet with May at the prime minister's country retreat at Chequers – 47 miles outside London — followed by a joint press conference with the two leaders. Then Trump flies by helicopter to Windsor Castle, where he's scheduled to have tea with Queen Elizabeth II.

The president will spend the weekend at his Turnberry golf resort in Scotland before flying to Helsinki Monday for the Putin summit.

Jane Onyanga-Omara reported from London. John Fritze reported from Washington.

