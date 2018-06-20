  • Watch Live: President Trump holds roundtable on jobs after signing family separation order

    By: USA Today

    Updated:

    President Trump travels to Duluth, Minn., Wednesday to join a roundtable discussion on "Protecting American Workers." The event is scheduled to take place at 6:30 p.m. ET.

    The discussion takes place just hours after President Trump signed an executive order ending the practice of family separation, which the administration had U.S. Customs and Border Patrol undertaking as part of the "zero-tolerance" policy," implemented in April, to prosecute all illegal border crossings. The move contradicts Trump's statement last week that the problem of family separations could not be resolved by an executive order.

    During the signing ceremony, President Trump said "I didn't like the sight or the feeling of families being separated."

    He added, "At the same time, we are keeping a very powerful border, and it continues to be a zero tolerance."

    He called on Congress to make a permanent fix and, responding to reporters, said "We'll get the wall done."  

    The roundtable discussion will likely focus on both the immigration debate and trade disputes that have dominated the political discourse in the last few weeks.

    USA Today will provide a live stream of the Minnesota event in the player above.

     

