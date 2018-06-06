  • Why South Dakota primary voters didn't get their 'I voted' sticker

    By: USA Today

    Updated:

    SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Voters in Minnehaha County had to walk away from the polls in Tuesday's primary without their coveted "I voted" stickers.

    Don't worry. It's wasn't a secret plot to ruin South Dakotans' Instagram plans. 

    County Auditor Bob Litz said it was merely an oversight. 

    Litz keeps the stickers at the county's election center and said workers were told to put them in polling location boxes. But for some reason, the stickers didn't make it that far. 

    He's unsure why, he said. 

    "If that's all you've got to write about tonight, then I say we're doing pretty good," Litz told the Argus Leader

    The stickers aren't required by the state to give out, so it is what it is, Litz said.

