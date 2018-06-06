  • Woman dies from hepatitis A after eating frozen pomegranate

    By: USA Today

    Updated:

    An Australian woman who ate a recalled frozen pomegranate product died of hepatitis A, health authorities announced Tuesday.

    The 64-year-old woman from southern Australia ate pomegranate seeds by Creative Gourmet, a product under a precautionary recall following a hepatitis A outbreak in New South Whales

    “This is a rare and tragic case and I offer my sincere condolences to the woman’s family,” Paddy Phillips, chief medical officer at South Australian Health, said in a statement. "The majority of people infected with hepatitis A recover fully and the woman’s death is the only death linked to this recalled product nationally to date."

    Now that the incubation period for hepatitis A has passed, Phillips said, he does not anticipate any other cases related to this product. The product was originally recalled two months ago. 

    There have been 24 cases of hepatitis A linked to the recalled product in Australia. 

    In 2013, an Oregon company recalled a frozen berry mix including pomegranate seeds after the product was linked to at least 34 hepatitis A illnesses in five states. 

