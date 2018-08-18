LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. - A woman upset over the breakup with her boyfriend, stopped feeding and caring for the dog he left at her house for more than a month.
“Champ” an emaciated mastiff-rottweiler mix, was rescued Tuesday, after a passerby saw the 50-pound dog and called animal control.
The 16-month old dog, which should weigh about 110 pounds, was taken to a veterinarian, and then transferred to Rescue Dogs Rock NYC where he underwent a blood transfusion and testing. The rescue group has raised about $4,000 for Champ’s care through its PayPal account.
“His condition speaks for itself. He was starved and left to die,” the rescue group said in a Facebook post. “He was in hell with no way to escape.”
The woman, who has not been identified, was charged with animal cruelty, the rescue group said.
