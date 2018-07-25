0 Yosemite fire: What we know about the Ferguson Fire near the national park

During the busy summer season, people are being asked to evacuate Yosemite National Park. Here's what we know about the Ferguson Fire and why the wildfire is a concern, despite being outside the park.

Why are officials asking people to evacuate?

On Tuesday, people were asked to evacuate Yosemite National Park because of heavy smoke settling in the area.

The park's closure takes effect at noon PT on Wednesday and applies to all hotels, campgrounds and visitor services in Yosemite Valley and Wawona. Anyone staying there will be required to leave, and no one will be allowed back in until at least Sunday, park officials said.

The smoke, which stems from the Ferguson Fire that started July 13, has burned more than 36,600 acres, or 57 square miles, AccuWeather reports, and since Tuesday has only been 25 percent contained.

July 24: Wildfire smoke ruining vacation, business for thousands at Yosemite National Park

July 24: Smoke from wildfire fills Yosemite Valley as officials urge people to 'get out'

The fire started east of El Portal, California, in the Sierra National Forest. The fire is burning on the rugged terrain adjacent to the park, and officials say that as the Ferguson Fire develops, it poses a threat to Yosemite National Park.

At least 2,000 people visited the park Tuesday, park officials confirmed, adding that they would close Highway 41, which leads to the center of the popular park.

Rich Eagan, a public information officer for the Ferguson Fire, said the reason for the evacuation "isn't because there's a fire in that area."

"The reason why they're evacuating is because they're strategically, they're going to try to backfire that area and have the fire meet with the southeastern portion of the fire, so it's not because the fire is in the park."

July 23: 3,500 structures at risk as wildfire rages near Yosemite National Park and temperatures soar

July 22: Forest fires near Sequoia, Yosemite national parks grow

Backfiring is the process by which firefighters burn fuel in the path of a wildfire in order to either redirect the fire or to keep it from spreading.

“There will be some kind of a firing operation that takes place seven miles to get us to Wawona," Rocky Opliger, deputy incident fire commander, told Visalia Times-Delta. "And that’s critical, that we have all the folks working in there. We’ll have to shut down the 41, there’s no other way of implementing this plan."

Which parts of the park will be closed and for how long?

Wawona to Yosemite Valley areas of the national park will be closed starting Wednesday, with Sunday as the earliest possible reopening.

"They're anticipating reevaluating on Sunday, but there is no given time on how long it's going to be shut down for," Eagan said.

Wildfires are common, evacuations are rare

While the smoke that wraps the park is good reason to stay away, this isn't the first time Yosemite National Park faced the threat of wildfires.

In September, multiple fires burned through the park with lightning as the culprit. In 2016, a confirmed lightning strike tree was observed and resulted in a 3.2-acre surface fire, according to the National Park Service, which described the fire as "smoldering and creeping in brush, timber and duff, with moderate spread potential."

July 18: 'The smoke was horrible': Hot, dry weather hampers crews battling wildfire near Yosemite

July 17: Ferguson Fire roars near Yosemite; some residents ordered to evacuate

Still, this doesn't mean the park has been shut down often. Tuesday marks the first time in 28 years that the park has been closed because of fire – the last time having been during the A-Rock fire at Foresta and El Portal, which burned 17,700 acres, destroying several homes on the park, according to the Associated Press.

What if you choose not to evacuate?

While those inside the park have been asked to evacuate, residents who cannot are asked to remain indoors and wear oxygen N95 masks.

Follow Geraldine Estevez on Twitter: @TheWriteWoman

July 16: Yosemite wildfire doubles in size, could 'become a major threat'

July 15: Yosemite fire could become major threat to national park, climate scientist warns

July 14: California firefighter dies while battling blaze near Yosemite National Park

© 2018 Cox Media Group.