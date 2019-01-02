0 'A miracle baby': NC couple gives birth to first child on New Year's Day

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - As revelers were clinking glasses and cheering in the New Year at midnight, one Charlotte, North Carolina, family was celebrating in a much different way.

On Jan. 1, Atrium Health hospital welcomed its first baby of 2019, and her parents said their little girl is a miracle.

“We just waited patiently and when she was ready, she would come,” first-time mother Ranisha Davis told WSOC.

Kennedi Honesty Davis was born at 12:41 a.m. on New Year’s Day, weighing in at 6 pounds, 14 ounces.

Kennedi’s parents said they originally thought their first child would come around Christmas.

“Here we are. She’s pushing and watching the ball drop, like, I never expected my New Year’s Eve to be like that,” new father Kenny Davis told WSOC.

“And wait, in the middle of pushing somebody was like, ‘Well you're the only two that can kiss,” Renisha Davis said.

“Right -- and then we stopped and kissed too,” Kenny Davis said. “It was a great feeling.”

Kennedi is not just a New Year's baby -- Kenny and Ranisha Davis said Kennedi is their little miracle. Ranisha Davis said she was originally told she could not have children.

“I could cry because, you know, we just wanted to make sure we had a healthy baby,” she said. “That was first and foremost -- especially think we couldn't have one, so very special," the baby’s parents said. “For us, this is a miracle baby and just how special is she that she was born the first of the year.”

