0 'Daddy, I'm hurt': Girl, 6, caught in crossfire during Houston robbery

HOUSTON - A 6-year-old Houston girl was shot in the leg during a shooting Monday involving a security guard and robbery suspect, KTRK reported.

Claire Tidwell underwent surgery Tuesday. She was sitting in a car with her family at a McDonald’s drive-thru when an alleged robbery took place at a T-Mobile next door to the fast-food restaurant, KPRC reported. A security guard fired nearly a dozen shots at a man who fled the T-Mobile store with a phone, and one of the shots hit Claire, the television station reported.

Claire’s father, Danny Tidwell, said he and his son ducked after hearing shots around 4 p.m.

“We were sitting in the car, ordering food. All of a sudden, gunshots started going off everywhere. It was so loud that we knew it was close. It was so close that we ducked in the seat, because we couldn't tell where it was coming from.” Tidwell told KTRK. “As the shots were going off, my daughter said, 'Daddy, I'm hurt.' I turned around and there was blood everywhere. I knew she was shot, so I just left."

The T-Mobile security guard, identified as Christopher Jermaine Bradley, was in custody, charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, KPRC reported.

"He saw the theft happening in progress. He pulled his weapon and actually shot the suspect," Houston police Officer Anthony Le told KTRK.

Bradley’s mother rushed to the scene of the shooting, the television station reported.

"I don't even know the little girl, but I know my heart is breaking for all of them," Sherhonda Bradley told KTRK.

T-Mobile released a statement, calling the shooting a tragic situation.

“Our thoughts are with everyone involved,” T-Mobile said in its statement. “We are working closely with the independently-owned third party retailer that operates the store to fully understand the facts around this terrible incident and how their security service responded. We will also continue to provide assistance to law enforcement in their ongoing investigation."

Tidwell said doctors removed the bullet from Claire’s leg without causing additional damage, KPRC reported.

