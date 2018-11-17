  • 'Don't cry, daddy. I love you': New families celebrate National Adoption Day

    By: Boston25News.com

    BOSTON - It was a very special day for dozens of Massachusetts families as 136 children in foster care got their forever homes.

    Three-year-old Josiah was one of 26 children with finalized adoptions in Boston as a part of National Adoption Day.

     "Today we are adopting Josiah! After six months, he was going to move. And I looked at him, and I said.... I can't do that to him," said Josiah's mother, MaryAnne Cullinane.

    Josiah is Cullinane and Michael Locust's eighth child, though most of theirs are adults now. Josiah came to them as a foster placement when he was just 4 days old. 

    His dad, a Boston firefighter and military, veteran was brought to tears Friday.

    "Don't cry, daddy. I love you," Josiah told his dad.

    "Alright," Locust said. "I'll be tough."

    In Massachusetts, 1,150 children are still waiting for their forever families. Massachusetts Department of Children & Families says they hope to increase the number of adoptions next year to 900 in the state.

