'Don't cry, daddy. I love you': New families celebrate National Adoption Day

BOSTON - It was a very special day for dozens of Massachusetts families as 136 children in foster care got their forever homes.
Three-year-old Josiah was one of 26 children with finalized adoptions in Boston as a part of National Adoption Day.
"Today we are adopting Josiah! After six months, he was going to move. And I looked at him, and I said.... I can't do that to him," said Josiah's mother, MaryAnne Cullinane.
Josiah is Cullinane and Michael Locust's eighth child, though most of theirs are adults now. Josiah came to them as a foster placement when he was just 4 days old.
His dad, a Boston firefighter and military, veteran was brought to tears Friday.
"Don't cry, daddy. I love you," Josiah told his dad.
"Alright," Locust said. "I'll be tough."
In Massachusetts, 1,150 children are still waiting for their forever families. Massachusetts Department of Children & Families says they hope to increase the number of adoptions next year to 900 in the state.
If you are thinking about adopting and want more information, click here.
TRENDING NOW:
- Large fire burning at commercial building in New Sewickley
- Hunter kills deer with additional head attached tangled in antlers
- LIVE UPDATES: Thousands without power after snow, ice bring down trees, wires
- VIDEO: Arkansas Traffic Stop Turns Into Shootout
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}