0 'Empire' star Jussie Smollett hospitalized; police investigating possible hate crime

CHICAGO - “Empire” star Jussie Smollett was hospitalized Tuesday after an attack in Chicago that police are calling a possible hate crime, according to officials.

>> Read more trending news

In a statement released Tuesday, police declined to identify any of the people involved in the incident beyond saying it “involved a cast member of the television show ‘Empire.’” Smollett, 36, and a representative of 20th Century Fox Television and Fox Entertainment confirmed later to CNN that the incident had taken place.

"We are deeply saddened and outraged to learn that a member of our 'Empire' family, Jussie Smollett, was viciously attacked last night," a 20th Century Fox Television and Fox Entertainment representative told the news network. "We send our love to Jussie, who is resilient and strong, and we will work with law enforcement to bring these perpetrators to justice. The entire studio, network and production stands united in the face of any despicable act of violence and hate -- and especially against one of our own."

TRENDING NOW:

CNN reported Smollett was “in good condition” after the attack, though he was also “shaken and angry that an attack like this could happen.”

Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi described the incident as a “possible racially-charged assault.” Smollett came out as gay in 2015 during an appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” according to The Huffington Post. His sexuality might have played a role in the attack, according to entertainment news site TMZ.

Police told WBBM-TV that Smollett was walking on E. Lower Water Street when he was approached by two people who were yelling racial and homophobic slurs.

“The offenders then attacked the victim with their hands and poured an unknown chemical substance on the him,” WBBM-TV reported. “A rope was also wrapped around the victim’s neck.”

The offenders ran from the scene and Smollett took himself to Northwestern Hospital, where he was treated and released later Tuesday, according to the news station and TMZ.

“Given the severity of the allegations, we are taking this investigation very seriously and treating it as a possible hate crime,” Guglielmi said. “Detectives are currently working to gather video, identify potential witnesses and establish an investigative timeline.”

Statement on #ChicagoPolice hate crime investigation. We are taking these allegations very seriously and encourage anyone with information to report anonymously to https://t.co/yYAqzcVIfu pic.twitter.com/DxipALHXaz — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) January 29, 2019

>> On AJC.com: Jussie Smollett chats debut album and ‘Empire’ during Atlanta visit

Officials continue to investigate.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.