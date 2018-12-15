'Fearless Girl' statue moved to New York Stock Exchange

NEW YORK - “Fearless Girl” has a new home.
The 4-foot bronze statue of a girl defiantly posed with her hands on her hips was unveiled outside the New York Stock Exchange on Monday, WABC reported.
Sculptor Kristen Visbal’s statue was removed Wednesday night from its Bowling Green location, the New York Daily News reported.
A marker at the old location, where Fearless Girl had stood since March 2017 as a tribute to International Women’s Day, invited visitors to plant their feet and face Wall Street’s iconic Charging Bull monument, the newspaper reported.
State Street Global Advisors of Boston installed the Fearless Girl statue to encourage corporations to put more women on their boards, WABC reported.
The installation was meant to be temporary, but the statue was so popular it became a permanent fixture, the television station reported.
The bull will follow Fearless Girl to her new location at a later date, WABC reported.
