'Heaven has a wall,' Grocery store ad mailer suggests

CAMDEN, Ark. - A family owned Christian grocery store chain in southeastern Arkansas caused a stir with a weekly ad mailer that included the message, “Heaven has a wall,” KARK reported.
The mailer was distributed to four Mac’s Cashsaver store in the Arkansas cities of Camden, Magnolia and El Dorado, the television station reported. It also was sent to several stores in northern Louisiana.
The full message in the mailer references the controversy over President Donald Trump’s proposed border wall between the United States and Mexico. It reads, “Heaven has a wall, a gate and a strict immigration policy. Hell has open borders. Let that sink in,” KARK reported.
Reactions were mixed among shoppers.
“It just doesn’t make any sense," Tyler Reede, of Camden, told KARK. ““Why would they put that on there?"
"I didn’t have a problem with it,” Logan Reede told the television station. “If they want to come here, they can come here legally.”
The phrase in the mailer is a variation of a biblical passage in Revelation 21:12, according to the King James Bible website: “And had a wall great and high, and had twelve gates, and at the gates twelve angels, and names written thereon, which are the names of the twelve tribes of the children of Israel:”
Employees at the Mac’s store in Camden said they have been approached by “dozens” of customers, KARK reported.
“They’re just making a political spin out of it and getting the wrong idea of what it really means," store manager Jack Digby told the television station. “I am for the company and I am for God. There’s nothing wrong with what that statement says.”
The company said it will continue to include the message in its weekly mailers, KARK reported.
Grocery store ad mailer stirs controversy https://t.co/kf9BQYLoiZ #ARNews pic.twitter.com/5fXSAQQ4xF— KARK 4 News (@KARK4News) February 10, 2019
