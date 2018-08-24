'I'm sorry, but I'm not,' says woman accused of punching driver who ignored her

WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. - A woman punched another driver Saturday afternoon after he ignored her in a road rage incident in Winter Springs, deputies with the Seminole County Sheriff's Office said.
Investigators said Ashley Alvelo was stopped at a red light near the intersection of U.S. Highway 17-92 and State Road 419 when she got out of her car, leaving behind her small child, and punched a man in the face.
TRENDING NOW:
- Threat cancels high school football game
- Authorities identify 1 of 2 bodies pulled from Pittsburgh rivers Thursday
- Teen indicted in North Braddock drive-by that happened minutes before Antwon Rose shooting
- VIDEO: City, faith-based leaders unveil new community group in East Liberty
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
Deputies said the victim told them Alvelo was angry after he merged into a lane in which she was driving. He said she drove around his vehicle and shouted profanity at him, but he ignored her and continued driving, officials said.
"Some woman just got out of her car and punched me in the face," the victim told an emergency dispatcher in a 911 call.
He said Alvelo returned to her car and drove away quickly, according to the 911 call. He said he followed her so that he could write down her license plate information.
Deputies arrested Alvelo on charges of battery, burglary and child neglect.
Alvelo shook her head in court Thursday as a judge read aloud her charges.
"She is technically not entitled to bond on this case," a prosecutor said.
"Well, this case is not true," Alvelo said. "So, I'm sorry, but I'm not. I'm not. I have too much."
Alvelo began to cry when the judge set her bail at $25,500.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}