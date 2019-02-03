'I must have drank too much': Man arrested after crashing into home

FALMOUTH, Mass. - A Massachusetts man is accused of getting behind the wheel drunk and crashing into a home in Falmouth, police said.
The intersection of Gifford Street and Jones Road in Falmouth is busy and can be dangerous.
"Car accidents, traffic jams during the summertime and sometimes in the winter. People drive over the speed limit," resident Natalia Kutuzova said.
That's why residents were not surprised when a car went crashing into a light pole and then into a house Thursday night.
Falmouth Police said David Marathas, 57, of Plymouth, was drunk behind the wheel at the time of the crash. According to court paperwork, Marathas told the responding officer, "I must have drank too much." When they asked him where he thought they were, he answered, "Carver? Well, Wareham. Either Carver or Wareham."
Police said Marathas' Chevy Silverado crashed into the kitchen and adjoining office space. The tenant who was sleeping inside was not injured.
Marathas has no record and was released on his own personal recognizance. He is due back in court next month.
