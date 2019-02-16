  • 'I was brought up in the old school': Man allowed underage girl to drive to store for beer, snacks

    MERRITT ISLAND, Fla. - One man was arrested after police in Florida said he allowed an underage girl to take the wheel during a trip to the store, according to the Brevard County Sheriff's Office.

    Officials said a vehicle was observed be driven into the opposite lane and into dirt off the side of the roadway Thursday in the area of North Tropical Trail at about 6:15 p.m.

    Police came in contact with the vehicle, where 62-year-old Mark Papczynski said he allowed the girl to drive to the store "to get her a snack and himself another 18 pack of beer," according to an arrest report.

    Papczynski admitted that letting the girl drive was dangerous.

    In a post-jail interview Papczynski said, "I was brought up in the old school, where parents always taught their children the ways of life," in regards to the incident. He also said that "it wasn't like she was doing it for the first time."

    He faces two charges of child neglect without great bodily harm and permitting an unauthorized person to drive, according to jail records.

     

