'It's a boy': Couple lights up building to reveal baby's gender

DALLAS - Gender reveals can be simple or elaborate, but a pair of Dallas parents lit up downtown with their news.
Gini and Lendle Rounsaville are expecting a baby in December, WFAA reported. They announced it by lighting up the Bank of America Plaza building in Dallas, which is normally set to green, with a color that revealed the baby’s gender, the television station reported.
At 6:44 p.m., the world found out: the building’s lights turned to blue.
It’s going to be a boy.
Gini Rounsaville works for Peloton, a real estate company that manages the Bank of America building. She persuaded company officials to allow her to use the building’s light for the announcement, WFAA reported.
As night descended, the couple’s family and friends gathered for the big moment.
"Being able to change the lights and share it all with Dallas and our closest family and friends was so special," Gini told the television station.
"Maybe it will become a thing, maybe you'll see the building be blue or pink at night and you'll go. ‘All right, someone is having a boy or girl,’” Lendle Rounsaville told WFAA.
