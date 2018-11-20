0 'Masseuse' steals $60K from casino patron, police say

A South Florida casino patron expecting a massage got rubbed the wrong way when the “masseuse” left his hotel room with more than $60,000 in cash, casino chips and valuables, the Sun-Sentinel reported.

The woman approached the 52-year-old man from New Jersey at an elevator in the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood on Tuesday morning, the newspaper reported, citing a police report. The woman, identified as Cassidy Reign Paris, 30, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, told the man he looked stressed and offered to give him a massage, according to the report.

Paris went to the man’s hotel room, gave him a massage and told him to take his pants off, the Sun-Sentinel reported. The couple got in bed, and after a few minutes Paris headed to the bathroom, complaining of chest pains, the newspaper said.

Moments later, the man heard Paris exit the hotel room. Not only was the man alone, he also was without $10,000 in cash, $6,100 in poker chips and a $50,000 Patek Philippe watch, according to the police report.

Police were able to use video surveillance to discover that Paris had left the hotel in a red car, the Sun-Sentinel reported. Police at the hotel were able to trace the car through its license tag to an auto rental company, and the vehicle was equipped with a GPS device, the newspaper reported.

Police found Paris at a motel 4 miles east of the casino and arrested her, police said. She was charged on suspicion of committing grand theft greater than $20,000 and up to $100,000.

“Surveillance video is everywhere,” Gary Bitner, a spokesman for the Seminole Tribe of Florida, which owns the resort, told the Sun-Sentinel. “And combined with a GPS tracker on a rental car, police were able to arrest her the same day.”

Bond for Paris was set at $5,000, the newspaper reported.

