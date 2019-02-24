0 'National emergency' message on Oregon church sign goes viral

MILWAUKIE, Ore. - A photograph of a church marquee in Oregon commenting about a national emergency has been shared more than 40,000 times since it was posted Wednesday on Facebook, The Oregonian reported.

>> Read more trending news

The sign, outside the Clackamas United Church of Christ in Milwaukie, reads, in all capital letters, “National Emergency: 44 million people without health insurance,” the newspaper reported.

Rev. Adam Ericksen, the church’s pastor since 2017, said the reason for the the marquee was to “get our message about God’s love for all people into the neighborhood.”

TRENDING NOW:

“I think it’s important to have a sign like this because during the last few years in particular, I have noticed that progressive Christians need to be bold with our message,” Ericksen told the Oregonian. “That message is this: God loves all people and God works for a more just and inclusive world. Jesus always sought to include into his community those who were marginalized by the religious authorities of his day.”

“As for the national emergency message, the sick came to Jesus in search of healing,” Ericksen told the newspaper. “He saw they were in an emergency and he provided them with free health care. We seek to follow Jesus. For us, that means working for a world where everyone is cared for and included in a community of love and justice.”

There are two parts to the sign, however, although the health insurance message is getting the most attention, according to the Oregonian.

“National Emergency: 553,700 are homeless,” the marquee reads. “Sunday 10:30.”

“National Emergency,” the letterboard sign reads in all caps, “44 million people without health insurance.”



Oregon church’s sign about national emergency goes viral https://t.co/JJdqPgTRtV pic.twitter.com/El3ikY293M — The Oregonian (@Oregonian) February 21, 2019

© 2019 Cox Media Group.