'Point him out': Dad goes with son to school, accused of assaulting 2 people

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Police arrested a Memphis, Tennessee, dad arrested after an assault in a high school gym.
The Memphis Police Department said Michael McMillan and his son walked into the old gym of Craigmont High School during after-school hours on Oct. 26.
Police said the dad asked for his son to “point him out” -- “him” being one of the victims. The son pointed to a man on the bleachers and McMillan punched the man in the head twice, according to police.
During the assault, police said a woman tried to stop the attack and McMillan knocked her off the bleachers.
Both victims have pressed charges, leaving McMillan charged with two counts of simple assault.
