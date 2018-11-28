  • 'Point him out': Dad goes with son to school, accused of assaulting 2 people

    By: Fox13Memphis.com

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Police arrested a Memphis, Tennessee, dad arrested after an assault in a high school gym.

    The Memphis Police Department said Michael McMillan and his son walked into the old gym of Craigmont High School during after-school hours on Oct. 26.

    Police said the dad asked for his son to “point him out” -- “him” being one of the victims. The son pointed to a man on the bleachers and McMillan punched the man in the head twice, according to police.

    During the assault, police said a woman tried to stop the attack and McMillan knocked her off the bleachers.

    Both victims have pressed charges, leaving McMillan charged with two counts of simple assault. 

