'SNL': Steve Carell, 'Office' co-stars reunite, troll fans during opening monologue

NEW YORK - Want a reboot of "The Office"? Looks like you'll have to keep on waiting.

Actor Steve Carell, who played Michael Scott on the popular NBC sitcom, hosted this week's "Saturday Night Live" – and managed to both treat and hilariously troll fans with a mini-cast reunion during his opening monologue.

I am so excited to be back here tonight," Carell began. "It's been awhile; it's been 10 years, and I've been pretty busy doing movies. I actually have one coming out pretty soon –"

But before Carell could tell the audience about the film, a series of familiar faces – including "SNL" stars Heidi Gardner and Kenan Thompson, followed by "Office" cast members Ellie Kemper, Ed Helms and Jenna Fischer – interrupted to ask whether "The Office" would return to TV.

"People would really love to see an 'Office' reboot, especially because I need that money. Let's get that money, Steve!" Kemper joked.

Helms later added: "So I just don't think you understand how much money we're talking about. Like, you wouldn't have to do all those sad movies anymore."

Fischer also chimed in: "Steve, do you remember the last words that Pam secretly whispered to Michael as she left for Denver?"

"Not really," Carell replied.

"OK, she said, 'Steve, don't be a [expletive]. Do the reboot!'" Fischer said.

After another cameo by Carell's wife, Nancy, he turned to the audience.

"Feels like everybody wants this to happen," Carell said. "Do you guys want to see an 'Office' reboot? Is that's what's going on?"

As the crowd cheered, Fischer, Helms and Kemper took the stage for the ultimate fake-out.

"Alright, I am proud to announce, officially, that ... we have a great show tonight!" Carell said to groans from the audience.

