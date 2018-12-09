Snowmageddon2018: Photos, videos show South blanketed in snow, ice

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - A winter storm system is slamming the South this weekend, bringing snow, ice and sleet to the region – especially the Carolinas. The dangerous mix also knocked out power to tens of thousands of people.
Stunned Southerners, journalists, meteorologists and even comedian Patton Oswalt took to social media to share their photos and videos of the wintry mix. Check out some of them below:
1. Raleigh, North Carolina
Video by Patton Oswalt
Cue: “Ride of the Valkyries” #Snowmageddon2018 #Raleigh pic.twitter.com/7Mpa0XSdpP— Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) December 9, 2018
2. Old Fort, North Carolina
Photo by @moaleck, Twitter
10” here south of Old Fort and quickly approaching 11” as the snow is still coming down hard. pic.twitter.com/pM4adMo2pa— Montana Eck (@moaleck) December 9, 2018
3. Raleigh, North Carolina
Photo by @lazarusrang, Twitter
Strange to see Raleigh NC covered in snow in early December. Might not look so nice later when this turns to freezing rain. pic.twitter.com/6PL7B01CpF— Thomas Ray (@lazarusrang) December 9, 2018
4. Watauga County, North Carolina
Video by @Cmoore704, Twitter
My pup Finn likes to sit in the snow. His buddy Lola can’t figure out why.— Christina Moore (@Cmoore704) December 9, 2018
Finn turned white before coming inside.
About 3 hours of snow so far & not so bad.
Watauga County, NC#Snowmageddon2018
#Diego pic.twitter.com/sFXzqZif50
5. Apex, North Carolina
Photo by @MsRosales_AFMS, Twitter
Welp, looks like I’ll see you next week, kiddos! 😂 #4amsnowfun #Snowmageddon2018 pic.twitter.com/r5UOrKMGh3— Ms. Rosales (@MsRosales_AFMS) December 9, 2018
6. Lubbock, Texas
Photo by @pup_smudge, Twitter
It snows in Lubbock, Texas! ⛄️ #Snowmageddon2018 pic.twitter.com/yC2rmxbnLF— SmudgePup 🐶 (@pup_smudge) December 9, 2018
7. North Raleigh/Wake Forest, North Carolina
Photo by @jencan823, Twitter
Beautiful but heavy wet snow here in North Raleigh/Wake Forest line #abc11 #WRALSNOW pic.twitter.com/r3nRPG4fyn— Jennifer Rodriguez (@jencan823) December 9, 2018
8. Asheville, North Carolina
Video by @DHenryTV, Twitter
Snow still coming down along I-26 in Asheville, NC this morning which already has 10” of snow. I’ll bring you live reports each hour this morning on @accuweather @breakingweather #asheville #Snowmageddon2018 pic.twitter.com/sN3KQv3niA— Dexter Henry (@DHenryTV) December 9, 2018
9. Cary, North Carolina
Video by F@FeistyFeminista, Twitter
Got a 3am peek at the snow falling on Cary, NC when my dog Macy woke up and needed to “go.”Still snowing steadily and thankful the power remains on. Lovely to look at ❄️ #Snowmageddon2018 ❄️ Hi pic.twitter.com/UfrnRD471s— Feisty🎯Feminista (@FeistyFeminista) December 9, 2018
10. Durham County, North Carolina
Photos by the Durham County Sheriff's Office
Good morning Durham County If you're just waking up you're seeing about 6" of #snow on the ground. Our advice to you is unless you absolutely have to go out...#stayhome. Roads are treacherous as this person found out when they tried to drive on Stallings Rd. #NCwx #WinterWeather pic.twitter.com/4CmBafFpan— Durham Sheriff (@DurhamSheriff) December 9, 2018
