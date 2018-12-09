  • #Snowmageddon2018: Photos, videos show South blanketed in snow, ice

    By: Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. - A winter storm system is slamming the South this weekend, bringing snow, ice and sleet to the region – especially the Carolinas. The dangerous mix also knocked out power to tens of thousands of people.

    Stunned Southerners, journalists, meteorologists and even comedian Patton Oswalt took to social media to share their photos and videos of the wintry mix. Check out some of them below:

    1. Raleigh, North Carolina

    Video by Patton Oswalt

    2. Old Fort, North Carolina

    Photo by @moaleck, Twitter 

    3. Raleigh, North Carolina

    Photo by @lazarusrang, Twitter

    4. Watauga County, North Carolina

    Video by @Cmoore704, Twitter

    5. Apex, North Carolina

    Photo by @MsRosales_AFMS, Twitter

    6. Lubbock, Texas

    Photo by @pup_smudge, Twitter

    7. North Raleigh/Wake Forest, North Carolina

    Photo by @jencan823, Twitter

    8. Asheville, North Carolina

    Video by @DHenryTV, Twitter

    9. Cary, North Carolina

    Video by F@FeistyFeminista, Twitter

     

    10. Durham County, North Carolina

    Photos by the Durham County Sheriff's Office

