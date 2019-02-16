'Thank you for saving my life': Couple gets note from woman in domestic dispute

TOPEKA, Kan. - A Kansas couple helped a woman in distress during a domestic dispute by calling the front desk at a Topeka hotel.
While hotel officials paid for Susan and Rodger Doherty’s room for their quick thinking on Feb. 3, a letter from the distressed woman was much more precious, KSN reported.
"I will always save this note," Susan Doherty told the television station.
"Thank you for saving my life last night, from the helpless lady in room 211, I can never thank you enough," the woman wrote.
On Feb. 3, the Dohertys were in their hotel room when they heard a commotion across the hall, KSN reported.
"I said, ‘Boy somebody is having a fight with each other across the hall,’" Susan Doherty told the television station.
The argument escalated, Susan Doherty said.
"I suddenly heard. ‘Help me, stop it,’" she told KSN.
That’s when the Dohertys called the front desk. Police arrived and arrested a man, the television station reported. The man was charged with aggravated domestic battery and criminal restraint, according to the Topeka Police Department.
