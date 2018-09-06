'That's So Raven' actor Orlando Brown arrested for Las Vegas burglary

LAS VEGAS - Orlando Brown, the former child actor best known for co-starring with Raven-Symone in Disney Channel’s “That’s So Raven,” is in trouble with the law again.
E! News reported that the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department confirmed Brown was arrested Sept. 2 on one count of burglary.
According to TMZ, unnamed law enforcement officials said Brown was caught on camera changing locks inside Legends Restaurant & Venue, which is owned by Brown’s childhood friend and former Death Row Records singer Danny Boy.
The arrest comes after years of previous incidents,according to E! News.
In June, Brown was arrested for felony drug possession and misdemeanor charges of drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest and obstructing a public officer. Las Vegas police officers said at the time that they found meth and a pipe in the actor’s possession.
In January, People reported that Brown was arrested after a family dispute with his girlfriend and girlfriend’s mother in Barstow, California. He was charged with battery against a spouse. When Barstow officers found Brown also had an active arrest warrant from 2016 charges, he was charged with resisting a peace officer and possession of a controlled substance. The 2016 charges emerged when Brown allegedly hit his girlfriend in a police station parking lot and was found to be in possession of meth, according to Sgt. Paul Kranke with the Torrance Police Department.
Brown was arrested for alleged DUIs in April 2013 and August 2011.
