'There is a gator eating a man!' 911 calls reveal panic when alligator attacks 85-year-old man

LAKELAND, Fla. - Deputies in Florida have released frightening new accounts from the moment an 85-year-old man was attacked by an alligator.
Polk County deputies released 911 calls from both the man’s wife and a witness who saw it happen.
“An alligator attacked my husband! He’s behind the bush bleeding!” the man’s wife told a 911 dispatcher Monday. The attack happened at Big Cypress Golf and Country Club in Lakeland.
Officers from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said the gator bit George Ihle’s foot at a pond. The man was taken to the hospital. He did not lose his foot, FWC said.
People who witnessed the attack were horrified.
“There is a gator eating a man! I guess the gator pulled him. There’s a gator eating a man!” another 911 caller said.
TRENDING NOW:
- Former Pittsburgh Pirates player Jose Castillo killed in ambush, robbery
- NASA scientist: Aliens may have already visited Earth
- Woman recovering after Butler County dog attack
- VIDEO: Man who killed Pittsburgh officer in 1996 arrested on drug, gun charges
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
FWC said Ihle managed to get away from the gator and hide while he waited for help.
While Ihle was rushed to the hospital, FWC caught the gator and found the man’s shoe inside its mouth.
Ihle is expected to recover. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office released a picture of him getting a hospital visit from the deputies who helped him that day.
The gator that attacked Ihle will be euthanized.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}