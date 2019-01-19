'Unsolved Mysteries' reboot planned for Netflix

The producers of "Stranger Things" are planning to reboot “Unsolved Mysteries” for Netflix.
“Stranger Things” producers Shawn Levy and Josh Barry are joining the creators of the original series, Terry Dunn Meurer and John Cosgrove for the latest incarnation.
The series is expected to follow the original format, but only focus on a single case in each of the 12 episodes.
“This modern take on the classic series will maintain the chilling feeling viewers loved about the original, while also telling the stories through the lens of a premium Netflix documentary series,” officials with the streaming video service said. “Each episode will focus on one mystery and once again will look to viewers to help aid investigators in closing the book on long outstanding cases.”
Netflix has not announced who will host the reboot. The original series’ Robert Stack died in 2003. Dennis Farina, who died in 2013, also hosted a reboot on Spike in 2008.
The original “Unsolved Mysteries,” ran for 11 seasons and 260 episodes and received six Emmy nominations.
