  • 1 child killed, 40 people hurt when bus carrying youth football team overturns in Arkansas

    By: Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    One child is dead and 40 people are hurt after a charter bus overturned on Interstate 30 in Arkansas, state police are reporting.

    According to Arkansas State Police, the crash happened about 2:40 a.m. CST at mile marker 111, just west of Benton. The bus “left the roadway and overturned,” police said.

    The bus driver survived the crash and is being questioned, police said.

    The team was traveling to Memphis, Tennessee, following a championship game in Dallas.

