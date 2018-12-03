One child is dead and 40 people are hurt after a charter bus overturned on Interstate 30 in Arkansas, state police are reporting.
.@ARStatePolice just confirmed a child died and at least 40 others were injured in the bus crash on I-30. pic.twitter.com/DeOGjJSsLc— Ashlei King (@AshleiKing) December 3, 2018
According to Arkansas State Police, the crash happened about 2:40 a.m. CST at mile marker 111, just west of Benton. The bus “left the roadway and overturned,” police said.
The bus driver survived the crash and is being questioned, police said.
The team was traveling to Memphis, Tennessee, following a championship game in Dallas.
