10 charged in drug gang slayings, including quadruple murder in Pennsylvania

U.S. Attorney William McSwain and Berks County District Attorney John Adams said Monday the new indictment comes months after six of the defendants were indicted on drug and firearms charges.
Federal and state authorities allege that the 10 were part of a drug trafficking organization called "Trinidad" that operated in and around Reading (REH'-ding). Adams called it the most violent such organization the city or county had ever investigated.
Some charges are related to the slayings of four men found shot in a Reading row home in January 2018.
Reading is roughly 50 miles (80.5 kilometers) northwest of Philadelphia.
