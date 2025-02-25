10 NBA questions keeping me up at night | Kevin O'Connor Show

Subscribe to The Kevin O'Connor Show

Are you tossing and turning at night thinking about all the unanswered questions going on in the NBA right now with just 6 weeks left in the regular season? Kevin O'Connor is dealing with some BAD insomnba, which is like insomnia — just way worse. KOC is tormented wondering if the Suns could actually MISS the Play-In. No way... right? Is the Joel Embiid Era in Philadelphia finally over? Will the New York Knicks problems be fixed with the return of Mitchell Robinson, or will they continue to REGRET the Mikal Bridges trade? Is Paolo Banchero even good?!? Are the Cleveland Cavaliers now built to OVERCOME the Boston Celtics? Will Ja Morant ever return to his old form in the Memphis Grizzlies new-look offense? Was Kevin dumb for thinking the Golden State Warriors should have blown it up? As you can see, it is a BAD case of insomnba. Counting sheep hasn't helped, but voicing his concerns on this episode of The Kevin O'Connor Show might do the trick.

(00:25) - Do I regret suggesting GSW blow it up?

(3:20) - Will small ball benefit the Los Angeles Lakers?

(5:30) - Can Ja find himself in Memphis' new-look O?

(7:30) - Are the Phoenix Suns about to miss the play-in?

(27:45) - Is Paolo Banchero actually any good?

(30:25) - Is it worth holding onto hope for the Milwaukee Bucks?

(32:25) - Can new-look Cavs perform better vs. Boston?

(33:15) - Does Mitchell Robinson complete the Knicks?

(53:00) - Who’s going to start tanking?

(56:20) - Is the Joel Embiid era over in Philly?

